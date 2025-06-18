Dubai, UAE – HSA Group is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Dirhem Abdo Saeed as Chairman of the Board, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s 88-year legacy as one of the Middle East’s leading multinational family businesses.



With over 40 years of international business experience, Mr. Dirhem is a seasoned and accomplished business leader who has played a key role in the Group’s strategic growth across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board, contributing significantly to the Group’s global expansion and resilience.



At the heart of Mr. Dirhem’s leadership is a deep commitment to serving communities, improving the lives of millions, and championing sustainable development. He believes that the true measure of success lies in creating meaningful, lasting impact on the people and societies the Group touches.



“It is a profound honour to serve as Chairman of HSA Group, an organization that has always placed people at the centre of its mission,” said Mr. Dirhem Abdo Saeed. “The core values instilled by our founders — truth, hard work, honesty, innovation, and most importantly, service to others — continue to guide us today. As we look to the future, I am committed to building on their legacy, staying true to our purpose of enhancing the lives we touch, and working toward a strong and unified tomorrow for the generations to come.”



Mr. Dirhem succeeds Mr. Abdul Jabbar Hayel Saeed, who led the Group with distinction for more than 13 years, strengthening its global presence and operational scale. Mr. Abdul Jabbar will continue to serve as Chairman of the Owners’ Representatives Board, providing strategic oversight and continuity in governance.



HSA Group employs over 35,000 people and operates in more than 80 markets worldwide. Guided by shared values and a long-standing purpose, the Group is committed to innovation, excellence, and delivering positive, sustainable change in the communities it serves.



We extend our best wishes to Mr. Dirhem in his new role as Chairman and look forward to the Group’s continued journey of growth, leadership, and responsible impact under his stewardship.

About HSA Group

Hayel Saeed Anam & Co. (HSA Group) is a multi-billion-dollar diversified business conglomerate. HSA Group was founded in 1938. Today, it employs around 35,000 people in more than 85 companies across 80 markets in South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. HSA Group owns and operates market-leading companies renowned for their prestigious brands. The group operates globally in over 10 different business sectors from industry to services and from FMCG to trading. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.hsagroup.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Haripriya Khandelwal

Senior Account Exeutive

haripriya.khandelwal@tbwaraad.com