Riyadh – As Saudi Arabia cements its place as one of the world's most dynamic advertising and marketing markets, TBWA\RAAD, part of Omnicom Advertising Group, is doubling down on its commitment to the Kingdom. The agency today announced the appointment of Dany Aouad as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, effective immediately. Aouad brings over 25 years of advertising and communications expertise across the Middle East and North Africa, most recently serving as General Manager at Impact BBDO Saudi Arabia since 2022, where he built and scaled the agency's operations in the Kingdom from the ground up.



Aouad's appointment is a clear statement of intent from TBWA\RAAD at a pivotal moment for the Saudi market. With Vision 2030 reshaping the country's economic and cultural landscape at pace, the agency is positioning itself at the forefront of that transformation, backed by the depth of talent and regional knowledge that only comes from decades on the ground.



"Dany is exactly the kind of visionary leader TBWA\RAAD needs to seize the extraordinary opportunity Saudi Arabia presents right now", said Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD. "His track record of driving digital transformation and building brands across multiple markets, combined with a deep-rooted understanding of the Kingdom's unique cultural and business landscape, makes him the ideal force to accelerate our growth here. This appointment is also a testament to Omnicom's ability to cultivate and deploy world-class talent right across our network."



Commenting on his appointment, Dany Aouad said: "Saudi Arabia isn't just changing, it's redefining what's possible in this region, and that's an incredibly exciting place to be leading an agency like TBWA\RAAD. There has never been a better moment to harness creative excellence and Disruption® for brands operating in this market. My journey across the Middle East—from Dubai to Egypt, Lebanon to Kuwait—has given me a deep understanding of what truly drives business growth in this part of the world. I'm ready to build on the strong foundation the team has laid here, and to push the creative and strategic ambition of this agency even further."



A Beirut native, Aouad began his advertising career in 1996 at Leo Burnett Dubai, later holding senior leadership roles at Saatchi & Saatchi and Grey Worldwide. A respected voice in the regional industry, he also actively champions social and economic initiatives across the Middle East, including work with independent NGOs addressing critical challenges in Lebanon. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Business Administration from Concordia University, Montreal.

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. We are The Disruption® Company, a collective of creative minds with an unlimited creative canvas. We create brand platforms that defy convention and compete with culture. Thanks to our trademarked Disruption® methodology, we build the world’s strongest brands. Brands that own an unfair share of the future.



Named Best Place to Work in the World and in the Middle East by Campaign, one of the Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company Middle East in 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the Middle East in 2024 by Fast Company Middle East, Adweek's 2024, 2022, 2021, and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year.



Our collective is made up of 11,000+ creative minds in over 40 countries with expertise across the total brand experience — from retail to social and digital, from B2B to experiential, from innovation to production, from design to content. Our regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Adobe, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, Careem, CNN, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Essence, Etihad Rail, First Gulf Company, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, Infiniti, Johns Hopkins, KFC, Meta, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, NEOM, Nissan, Pfizer, Philips, Pladis, Qatar Museums. Follow us on Instagram and Linkedin and like us on Facebook.

TBWA\RAAD is part of Omnicom Advertising (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Advertising:

Omnicom is ranked #1 by Forrester in its Creative rankings thanks to the breadth and depth of Omnicom Advertising. As one of Omnicom's Connected Capabilities, it includes leading global networks; BBDO, McCann and TBWA, as well as some of the most successful creative boutiques in the world including Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Lucky Generals, Deutsch and many more. The group includes innovation-leading agencies such digital experience engineers, dotdotdash, multicultural specialists such as Dieste and Alma, alongside content creator agencies such as AMV Native and McCann Content Studios. Its client portfolio represents all of the top 5, 8 out of the top 10, and almost two thirds of Interbrand’s 100 Best Global Brands in 2025 including Apple, McDonalds, Mastercard, Unilever, Nestlé and L'Oréal.

Contact

Romy Abdelnour

Head of Communications, Middle East

Omnicom Advertising

+9613979571

romy.abdelnour@omc.com