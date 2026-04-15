DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Swiss GRC has appointed Rajeev Dutt as Managing Director MEA & APAC. With this step, the company is strengthening its leadership structure across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

Rajeev Dutt previously served as General Manager for the region and now takes on broader responsibility for the further development of Swiss GRC’s business across MEA and APAC. He brings more than 25 years of experience in Governance, Risk and Compliance and Business Continuity Management. Prior to joining Swiss GRC, he held senior roles at InfiniteBlue, SAI360 and MetricStream.

The appointment reflects the continued development of Swiss GRC’s international business. Since establishing its presence in the region two years ago, the company has built a growing customer base that includes major organisations such as G42 Group, Qatar National Bank, Rotana Hotels, Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, Dubai Chambers and The BENEFIT Company Bahrain.

Swiss GRC is also strengthening its regional organisation. Babu Manickan has been promoted to Head Presales MEA & APAC, recognising his strong contribution to the region and his expertise in customer engagement, solution advisory and presales leadership. Shankhar Omandhu, Head Consulting International, brings extensive GRC experience and a strong track record in leading implementation and advisory engagements. Together, they further strengthen Swiss GRC’s leadership and delivery capabilities across MEA and APAC.

“Rajeev has played an important role in building our presence across MEA and APAC,” said Besfort Kuqi, Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC. “He understands the regulatory and business realities of the region very well and has a strong ability to translate customer needs into practical outcomes. His appointment reflects both his contribution to date and our commitment to further developing these markets.”

Rajeev Dutt said: “Organisations across the region are facing increasing expectations in governance, resilience and risk management. I am pleased to take on this expanded role and to continue working closely with our customers, partners and team as we further develop our business across MEA and APAC.”

With this step, Swiss GRC continues to invest in regional leadership, customer experience and delivery capabilities to support its next phase of growth across international markets.

About Swiss GRC

Swiss GRC is a leading provider of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software solutions. With its GRC Toolbox, the company enables organisations worldwide to manage risk, ensure compliance and strengthen resilience through an integrated and user-centric approach. Complementing its GRC offering, Swiss GRC provides Contraqto, a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution designed to simplify and streamline contract processes. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, Swiss GRC has an established presence across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, supporting customers with flexible deployment options including on-premise, private cloud and SaaS.

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*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Yahya Mohamed Mao

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Swiss GRC

yahya.mao@swissgrc.com