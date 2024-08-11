Dubai, United Arab Emirates — In celebration of International Youth Day 2024, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, emphasised the crucial role of youth in driving the nation’s sustainable and future development. He commended the ongoing support of the wise leadership of the UAE for Emirati youth, enabling them to make effective contributions to the UAE’s global standing and leadership.

His Excellency highlighted the UAE Media Council’s strategic vision and dedication to cultivating national talent within the media industry. By investing in a new generation of local media professionals, the Council enhances youth contributions to the development of this vital industry across all its forms and sectors.

Moreover, His Excellency emphasised the Council's commitment to empowering Emirati media graduates by offering opportunities and advanced training programmes, both domestically and internationally. These initiatives empower youth with both local and global expertise, equipping them for new media roles and the skills needed to meet market demands while adapting to rapidly evolving trends.

He expressed great pride in the accomplishments of the UAE's youth in the media sector, emphasising their crucial role in transforming the media landscape. His Excellency urged young professionals to embrace the opportunities available in the media field to elevate the UAE's standing on the global media stage.