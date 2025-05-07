Dubai: Khaleej Times has appointed Ted Kemp as its new Chief Content Officer. A seasoned editorial leader with over two decades of experience in media and international journalism, Ted has built a strong track record in driving strategic growth and expanding audiences. He most recently served as Editor of Moniify in Dubai, where he led a dynamic newsroom delivering content to millennial and Gen Z audiences across the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia. Previously, he was Managing Editor at CNBC International, overseeing EMEA and APAC editorial operations from Singapore and delivering record-breaking digital audience growth.

Khaleej Times, one of the UAE’s longest-standing English-language newspapers, has kept pace with the region’s rapidly changing media landscape. With a sharper focus on digital storytelling, real-time coverage, and audience engagement, it continues to build stronger connections with a younger, increasingly diverse readership across the GCC and MENA.

In his new role, Ted will lead the Khaleej Times newsroom, champion its commitment to trusted journalism, and spearhead innovation across editorial functions. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the brand, which is currently reaching the largest audience in its history. Readers under the age of 35 now account for 40% of Khaleej Times' audience, with growth largely driven by its KT Plus platform.

Commenting on his appointment, Ted said "It’s the professional opportunity of a lifetime to join Khaleej Times, an organisation that has gained universal esteem over the years. It's not just the brand’s rich heritage that excites me – it's the future. Khaleej Times stands as one of the most powerful and trusted news outlets in the most dynamic region on the planet. The editorial team holds in its hands the opportunity not only to reflect the UAE and the wider region, but to help define it. That’s what inspires me.”

Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleej Times, said, “Ted’s leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our digital transformation and expand our reach across the GCC and MENA regions. His passion for journalism and innovative thinking make him an ideal fit for Khaleej Times.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO, added, “On behalf of Khaleej Times, I warmly welcome Ted. His extensive experience and forward-looking vision will be crucial as we continue to redefine excellence in content creation. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of journalism and delivering compelling narratives that resonate with our diverse audiences.”