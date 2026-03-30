Singapore, London – Standard Chartered announced today that it has hired Ole Matthiessen as Global Head, Transaction Services & Digital Assets.

Ole will lead a newly unified team in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) comprised of Transaction Banking – trade, payments and cash management - and Financing & Securities Services – custody, clearing and settlement - along with CIB’s fast-growing digital asset capabilities.

Ole brings extensive expertise across a broad spectrum of financial products, spanning transaction banking and derivatives through to structured lending solutions and capital markets. He joins after 18 years at Deutsche Bank, where he most recently served as Co-Head of the Corporate Bank division and a member of the Group Management Committee.

His prior roles included Global Head of Cash Management and Head of Corporate Bank, Asia Pacific. Over the course of his career, he has held a range of regional and global leadership roles across Transaction Banking, Markets, Financing, and Corporate Banking.

Ole will be based in Singapore and join the CIB Management Team, reporting to Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Bank.

Roberto said: “Ole is a fantastic addition to the team as we harness the convergence between Transaction Banking and Financing & Securities Services, and between TradFi and DeFi. Integrating these solutions in a unified financial ecosystem with our fast-growing digital asset capabilities will further accelerate our ability to provide a world-class cross-border experience for our corporate and financial institution clients.”

For further information please contact:

Alvina Neo, Alvina.Neo@sc.com

Shaun Gamble, Shaun.Gamble@sc.com