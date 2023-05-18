Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOHO Family Hospitality, a Dubai-based organisation renowned for its four prestigious venues, attributes its success to a hardworking and dedicated team. Recognising Carlo Scavone's exceptional contributions to the F&B industry, the group is happy to announce his appointment as Managing Director, overseeing the development and management of the brand’s portfolio.

Expressing his excitement about the appointment, Scavone states, "I am thrilled to be promoted to Managing Director. I thrive under pressure, and while each new step presents its challenges, I am ready and committed, alongside my team, to elevate hospitality to new heights and uphold our well-deserved industry acclaim."

Carlo Scavone, a hospitality enthusiast, is an ideal fit among the group's accomplished professionals. With over 15 years of international experience in renowned 5-star chains such as Armani Hotels & Resorts, Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, and St. Regis, Scavone has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and achievements.

Before joining SOHO Family Hospitality, Scavone was the Director at the Kempinski Hotel in Palm Jumeirah, leading impressive projects like the Italian Cuisine & Wines World Summit. Equipped with his accomplishments and expertise, the newly appointed Managing Director and previously SOHO Family Hospitality’s Commercial Director is well-prepared to drive the operations and strategic initiatives of the brand.

Dmitry Braude, Founder of SOHO Family Hospitality, comments, "Building and establishing a hospitality group is never an easy feat, but I consider myself fortunate to have such a dedicated and capable team to attribute our success to. Carlo has consistently demonstrated his commitment since the beginning, and I am delighted to see him take on his new role as Managing Director. I wish him a long and successful career here with SOHO Family."

Founded in 2016, SOHO Family Hospitality manages and operates four establishments Lucky Fish, F.R.N.D.S Grand Café, Secret Room, and Gallery 7/40. These venues offer bespoke dining and nightlife experiences, combining artistic décor and collaborative cuisines to cater to the most discerning palates. With an unwavering passion for hospitality and culinary excellence, the brand strives to deliver unparalleled services and memorable events throughout Dubai.

About the SOHO Family Hospitality

Established in 2016 the SOHO Family Hospitality is a Dubai-based group dedicated to providing exceptional fine-dining experiences. The brand's passion for hospitality and culinary excellence drives its delivery of unparalleled services, exquisite cuisine, and memorable events to Dubai and beyond.

With four acclaimed restaurants across the city, from beachside escapes to Downtown fine dining, the SOHO Family Hospitality Group embodies the true essence of hospitality. With expansion on the horizon, the group is set to be a leading name in the hospitality management sector.

F.R.N.D.S Grand Café | www.frndsgrandcafe.com

Gallery 7/40 | www.gallery740.com

Lucky Fish | www.luckyfish.com