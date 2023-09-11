Dubai – United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading digital agency is delighted to announce the promotion of Alaa Abdulrazek to the esteemed role of Head of Operations, effective 1st May 2023.

Alaa Abdulrazek has been an invaluable asset to SOCIALEYEZ for an impressive 12 years, during which her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment have propelled her to move upwards and onwards. She embarked on her journey at SOCIALEYEZ as an Account Manager and swiftly rose through the accomplishments, attaining the position of Director of Strategic Consultancy in Digital Marketing & Business Development.

With over a decade of experience in researching, understanding and implementing the most effective socially connected platform opportunities, Alaa has consistently delivered measurable business impact and driven client acquisition through various social media and digital channels. Her keen insights and innovative strategies have been instrumental in shaping SOCIALEYEZ's success in the dynamic digital landscape.

Alaa Abdulrazek holds a wealth of experience and knowledge that uniquely positions her to excel in her new role.

As Head of Operations, Alaa focuses on ensuring effective communication between different departments and introducing new processes that seamlessly connects all the departments of SOCIALEYEZ. In addition, the new role emphasises on tracking and measuring the performances of team members through a qualitative and quantitative analysis using innovative technology. Moreover, the role underscores the agency’s profitability by an effective utilisation of resources and liaising with the finance department which is further supported by factual data and insights.

Commenting on Alaa’s promotion, Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ, said: “At the heart of SOCIALEYEZ is its people. Appointing Alaa as Head of Operations speaks volumes about her dedication and willingness to grow in the agency and take it to newer heights. Moreover, the introduction of the new role will ensure that all the processes and internal communications between departments function in an effective manner. With that being said, I can’t wait to see Alaa grow and prosper in her new role”.

