Spierling set up the Siemens Legal Department in the United Arab Emirates upon joining the company in 2007. Since then, as the company’s General Counsel for the Middle East, he has forged close links to customers across the region. Spierling has more than 20 years of experience in the region, having worked for a German law firm before joining Siemens. He earned a Master's of Law degree at the University of Hamburg in Germany.

“I'm excited to lead a great team and build on Adrian’s success in Kuwait. Siemens is working hard to help Kuwait develop and diversify its economy, preserve its environment and achieve its social goals,” Spierling said. “Siemens has operated in Kuwait for more than six decades. I'm honored to have the opportunity to build on that legacy and ensure that Siemens continues to contribute to the digital transformation necessary for Kuwait to prosper in the decades to come.”

Siemens has a long track record in helping Kuwait build a more sustainable and diversified economy – a key objective of the Kuwait National Development Plan 2035. Digitalization, electrification and automation are central pillars for Siemens. Siemens technology in Kuwait underpins the countries infrastructure, and it’s deployed at wastewater treatment facilities as well as the steel, cement, and food and beverage industries.

“We are confident that Oliver will lead Siemens in Kuwait to even bigger achievements at this pivotal moment in the nation's development, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with Kuwait to help it fulfil its ambitious vision for 2035,” said Helmut von Struve, the CEO of Siemens in the Middle East.

