Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi was honored to host Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan along with a group of professional skydivers yesterday to attempt breaking four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™.

Sheikh Khalifa and the group of skydivers succeeded in breaking four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS including ‘Largest head-down vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘Largest head-up vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘Largest skydiving belly formation in an indoor wind tunnel’ and ‘Most skydivers in a wind tunnel’ with a number of skilled skydivers.

Home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience like no other.

For more information on CLYMB Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

-Ends-

About CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi:

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a unique indoor adventure hub. Home to the Guinness World Record World’s Largest Indoor Skydiving Flight Chamber at 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high in 2020. CLYMB Abu Dhabi also houses five climbing walls including The SUMMYT™, region’s tallest indoor climbing wall at 42 meters (138 feet). In the same year, the indoor adventure hub also received the award for Best New Adventure/Sports Attraction by the Global Brand Awards. CLYMB Abu Dhabi also won the Middle East's Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards and won the Best Family Entertainment Center at the Park World Excellence Awards.

As Abu Dhabi’s first custom-built climbing center, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is a unique attraction for residents and tourists alike to experience. The facilities are family-friendly with expert instructors and extensive safety equipment on hand. CLYMB Abu Dhabi offers varying levels of difficulty in both skydiving and climbing for guests of all competency levels to reach new heights.

A fully indoor facility within a geometrically designed building, CLYMB Abu Dhabi includes a retail outlet, private event space, and two dining options. The attraction is located in the center of Yas Island near Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

For more information on CLYMB Abu Dhabi, please visit: www.clymbabudhabi.com

Media Contacts:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae