Istanbul, Turkey – Astellas Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Şeyma Bahşi, as the Area Head of Turkey, Middle East, and Africa (T-MEA) effective October 1, 2024. In her new role, she will oversee operations across 12 markets, serving a population of over 418 million people. She will continue to lead Astellas Turkey until a new General Manager is appointed.

Şeyma will report directly to the President of International Markets and will be based in Istanbul. As a member of the International Markets Leadership Team (IMLT), her role will focus on driving Astellas' vision of transforming innovative science into value for patients across the T-MEA area.

Commenting on her appointment, Leon Moore, President of International Markets Commercial at Astellas, said: “Şeyma has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to Astellas’ mission of improving patient outcomes. Her experience, vision, and ability to drive transformation make her the ideal leader for the T-MEA area. We are confident that under her leadership, Astellas will continue to grow and make a meaningful difference in the healthcare landscape across these markets.”

Şeyma brings over 23 years of experience in the healthcare sector. Her career with Astellas began in 2016 as Sales Director for Astellas Turkey. She later served as General Manager of Astellas Singapore & Malaysia, where she successfully led organizational transformation and significantly grew revenues and profitability. Most recently, in 2023, she returned to Turkey as General Manager.

Şeyma holds a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management from Marmara University and an MBA from Galatasaray University.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

