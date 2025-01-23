Key focus areas will include spearheading transformative commercial strategies.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, a leading hotel management company across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces the appointment of Nada Sheshtawy to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), today.

Nada Sheshtawy brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, having completed successful tenure with some of the most prestigious global hospitality brands, including Starwood, Ritz-Carlton, Swissôtel, Movenpick, Wyndham, Taj and Rotana Hotels & Resorts.

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, expressed his enthusiasm for Nada’s appointment, stating, “I am pleased to announce Nada’s appointment at this key moment in Rotana’s journey. With her vision and commitment to advancing women in leadership, Nada will inspire our team, drive growth, and shape a culture of inclusivity and collaboration, all while helping us deliver on our promise of ‘Treasured Time’ for our guests.”

Nada will lead Rotana’s commercial strategies, driving strategic revenue growth, enhancing market share, profitability and market expansion across the company’s extensive portfolio of 82 operational hotels.

“I am honoured to take on this new role. Being part of such a diverse and expansive geographical network, with key destinations and a strong brand presence, promises to be an incredible journey. I look forward to working alongside our exceptional and talented team as we continue to deliver world-class hospitality,” said Nada.

"Rotana's remarkable journey to becoming a symbol of hospitality worldwide is a testament to the dedication, passion, and vision of the extraordinary team that laid its foundation. As we look to the future, we are fuelled by our shared commitment to elevate Rotana to even greater heights. I am inspired by the unwavering commitment of the Rotana family to delivering world-class hospitality, and together, we will take this esteemed brand into a new era, where tradition meets innovation, and every guest's stay becomes a story worth telling,” she concluded.

Nada Sheshtawy has built an outstanding career in the hospitality industry, holding key leadership roles with prestigious global hotel brands and successfully managing her own firm on two occasions spearheading sales, revenue, marketing, and branding strategies across multi brand in Middle East, Europe & Asia. Her achievements reflect her visionary leadership and passion for innovation and talent development.

Rotana currently operates 82 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with a robust pipeline of new projects in the MENAT region and the international market.

About Rotana

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 118 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time.’ This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.