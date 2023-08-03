Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, announced today the appointment of Eddy Tannous as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President, and CEO of Rotana, said: “It gives me tremendous pleasure to welcome Eddy to the team as we work to expand our footprint regionally and globally. With his extensive background in successfully managing hotel operations across large hotel groups, we are confident Eddy will bring his expertise and vision to build on the robust development pipeline of upcoming projects across key markets.”

“In his new role Eddy will assist me in driving the growth and expansion of Rotana and his responsibilities will include the successful opening of our new properties across the MENA Region and the creation of a synergy among our hotels in all aspects of our operations”, continued Hutchinson.

With over 20 years of experience in hospitality across the Middle East, Tannous has held senior roles with global brands, and most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Operations overseeing the operational performance across Fairmont’s Middle East and Asian properties. Tannous brings with him a proven track record of delivering success across various facets of hospitality including operations, customer satisfaction, strategic expansion, marketing and more.

“I am proud to be joining the renowned, and award-winning Rotana group - a brand truly committed to providing guests with the highest levels of quality and comfort. As a homegrown brand, Rotana is synonymous with Middle Eastern hospitality and the group continues to cement its position as one of the leading players in the region. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help expand global operations and ensure the consistent delivery of Treasured Times across the world.” – added Tannous.

Rotana currently operates 72 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

