Sharjah: Renowned global leadership expert and bestselling author Robin Sharma will share valuable insights on how to develop a leadership character during an inspiring speech titled 'Leading without a Title' at the upcoming 12th International Government Communication Forum, which takes place on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth.' Participants can register through the official website: https://www.igcc.ae/en/igcf-registration.aspx.

Sharma, a Canadian-Indian author and CEO of ‘Sharma Leadership International’, is widely considered one of the top leadership and personal mastery experts and speakers in the world. With numerous titles under his belt, including The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 AM Club, his book sales have exceeded 20 million copies in over 96 countries. He also serves as an advisor to several important figures in business sectors and dedicates his efforts to supporting underprivileged children through the Robin Sharma Foundation for Children (RSFC).

In his speech on Day 2 of the international event organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Sharma draws from his extensive experience advising senior leaders and CEOs in the corporate world to offer practical advice on unlocking the leadership potential in every person in an organisation. He will offer his own take on leadership personality, its traits, and how it engages with the environment.

Characteristics of a leader

Sharma will also highlight the misconceptions surrounding leadership culture. He challenges notions tied to job titles and social status, asserting that leadership is a mindset and a clear vision of the future—not merely an elevated position.

Through his speeches, consultations, and sessions with various audiences, Sharma aims to simplify the concept of leadership. He views leadership as attainable, asserting that anyone can become a leader and an influencer. Additionally, he endeavours to solidify the concepts of innovation and creativity, which he considers pivotal to substantially enhancing communities. According to the bestselling author, these concepts epitomise essential qualities of human resources capable of generating wealth through talents, ideas, and skills.

About IGCF 2023

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) is a global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objective is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged locally, regionally, and internationally.