The senior leadership team has also expanded to enable greater growth and development at Reach British School

School has received a “Good” rating in the most recent ADEK inspection

Abu Dhabi (UAE): Reach British School, part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), has appointed Craig Halsall as the new principal. Craig Halsall succeeds Dene Bright who has left the school to pursue new challenges, having served as principal for over five years.

Craig makes the move to Principal of Reach British School from his previous role as a School Improvement Leader with the ISP regional team. He worked closely with the team at Reach British School team in this role. Craig brings with him over 17 years of experience in senior leadership positions across the UK, USA, Middle East and Asia, including seven years of experience as a Head of School.

Commenting on his appointment, Craig Halsall, Principal of Reach British School, said: “It is an honour and privilege to take up this role to serve and lead Reach British School. I believe education is the single most important gift that we can provide, and Reach British School is playing its role in delivering the best possible education to our students. I look forward to an amazing year ahead where we will collectively build on the great work achieved under Dene’s leadership.”

Reach British School has also announced changes to its senior leadership team which will allow for more support, growth and promotion of academic excellence with students. Adam Crossley will be joining Reach British School as Head of Secondary . The senior leadership team will be meeting with parents and staff in the coming days to introduce themselves and address any queries.

“We are delighted to welcome Craig to Reach British School and to ISP. I am extremely confident that under his leadership, and in broadening the senior team, Reach is going to continue to develop and grow, ensuring that our students are at the centre of all we do. I am really looking forward to seeing the future accomplishments of the school, staff and students l – there will be great things happening at Reach” said Mick Gernon, Managing Director, ISP – ME.

In its most recent inspection, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) rated Reach British School the school as “Good’ overall, with 92% of all ratings received being Good, Very Good or Outstanding. The school is a co-educational international British school in Abu Dhabi delivering the National Curriculum for England. The school aims to offer a high-quality education to students, while equipping them with the knowledge and skills for a successful future after they leave school. For more information about Reach British School visit https://reachbritishschool.com.