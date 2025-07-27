Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC) has appointed Sandra Marie Louw as its Chief Executive Officer. This announcement marks a key milestone in 2025 as RAK ICC continues to evolve and contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ long-term vision, “We the UAE 2031.”

Sandra Louw brings more than 20 years of experience in international business structuring, fiduciary services, wealth management, and succession planning. She will lead the organisation through its next phase of growth, helping RAK ICC expand its services and increase its impact on the wealth structuring landscape in the UAE. Her appointment reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its position as a trusted registry for structuring and long-term wealth planning.

Under Sandra Louw’s leadership, RAK ICC is further aligning its strategy with the national priorities outlined in the UAE Vision 2031. This includes supporting economic diversification, attracting foreign direct investment, and enhancing the country’s global business presence. RAK ICC will continue providing investors, entrepreneurs, and family offices with reputable and flexible structures that support regional and international growth, asset protection, and wealth transfer.

“RAK ICC has built a solid foundation over the years, and I am excited to lead the next chapter,” said Sandra Louw. “We will focus on improving access to our services, introducing practical solutions, and making it easier for investors and families to preserve and grow their wealth in the UAE. RAK ICC plays a pivotal role in enabling businesses and individuals to structure their operations and manage wealth efficiently. We are a reputable corporate registry that provides structuring entities such as international business company (IBC) incorporation, foundations and holding companies, which help with asset preservation, and secure intergenerational wealth transfer and long-term planning.”

The appointment of Sandra Louw highlights RAK ICC’s commitment to offering tailored solutions that meet international standards while remaining responsive to the specific needs of its clients. The organisation will continue to strengthen its role as a strategic partner to investors looking to do business in the UAE and beyond.

In addition to expanding its services, RAK ICC has been building international partnerships and strengthening its presence on the global stage. In 2025, the organisation participated in key industry events, including the ICAI RAK Chapter seminar in May and the 21BY72 Season 4 in Surat, Gujarat, India. These engagements reflect RAK ICC’s dedication to thought leadership and international collaboration.

RAK ICC invites investors, business leaders, and family offices to explore its solutions and discover how it can support their long-term objectives. With a focus on compliance, flexibility, and strategic growth, RAK ICC remains committed to supporting the UAE’s ambition of becoming a centre for investment and economic leadership.

About RAK ICC

RAK International Corporate Centre (RAK ICC) is a corporate registry based in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The organisation provides international business companies and foundations, typically used for private and business structuring, asset consolidation, and succession planning. To date, RAK ICC has incorporated thousands of international companies and supports multi-billion dirhams in structured assets. It serves high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking flexible and secure solutions for long-term business and wealth management.

