Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the appointment of Jan Hanák as Managing Director - UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar based in their Area Support Office in Dubai.

Jan, a Czech national, has been with Radisson Hotel Group for more than 24 years. He began his career in hospitality in 1988 at the Radisson SAS Alcron Hotel Prague, where he was employed as a porter. His journey to general manager began when he was promoted throughout various positions in front office and revenue management in Prague and London before eventually joining the Radisson SAS Belfast as General Manager. His latest role in the group was as general manager at the oldest 5-star hotel in Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek.

Tim Cordon, COO, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “I am pleased to have a hospitality veteran like Jan to take on this role. With a track record of several leadership positions within the company, his extensive expertise will be instrumental in continuing successful delivering results in his new area of responsibility. I am confident that with his knowledge and experience, he will add immense value.”

In his new role as Managing Director, Jan will be leading the operations and responsible for the strategic initiatives of his region, tied to business expansion, growth, and the necessary cultural evolution to support. At the same time, he will work closely with all key business partners in order to achieve quality results. Jan will act as an ambassador for Radisson Hotel Group, reflecting the company culture and values.

“I am delighted to continue my journey with Radisson Hotel Group and look forward to working with the hotels and corporate leadership team to continue delivering the success and growth of our company in the region. “ commented Jan Hanák, Managing Director, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar at Radisson Hotel Group.