Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, marked its 20th anniversary with a milestone announcement underscoring its next phase of growth, including the introduction of its new Chief Executive Officer, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, and the launch of a refreshed brand identity, and strategic campaign titled Grow with Confidence.

The announcements were unveiled during a gala gathering of senior stakeholders, partners, and leaders from across Qatar’s financial and business community, held at Al Saad Plaza in the Lusail Boulevard, now home to QFC’s headquarters. The setting underscored QFC’s role as a key pillar of the nation’s economic development and its alignment with Lusail’s emergence as a centre for future-facing business and innovation.

In his first address as CEO, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater reaffirmed QFC’s role as a cornerstone of Qatar’s business and financial ecosystem, highlighting its evolution as a trusted, onshore platform operating under international legal and regulatory standards. He outlined clear priorities for the years ahead, including strengthening Qatar’s position as a global wealth hub, accelerating digital transformation in financial services, and continuing to advance Qatar National Vision 2030 through sustainable, long-term growth.

“The QFC will set the pace for how modern financial centres support growth, resilience, and innovation,” Al-Khater said. “We will be distinguished not only by the strength of our legal and regulatory framework, but by the confidence we inspire and the value we consistently deliver.”

As part of its evolution, QFC officially unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting a more confident, modern, and forward-looking positioning. The refreshed identity aligns QFC’s visual and verbal language with its expanded mandate and the growing sophistication of the market it serves.

Complementing the new brand identity, QFC also launched its new Grow with Confidence campaign, introducing it as the organisation’s new slogan, replacing We Mean Business. The shift reflects QFC’s evolution into a long-term growth partner for businesses, supporting them not only at the point of entry, but throughout their full lifecycle of growth and expansion. The message is grounded in the confidence generated by QFC’s established legal and regulatory framework, its competitive tax environment, and 20 years of experience operating in line with international best practice.

As QFC enters its third decade, the organisation continues to position itself as a gateway for regional and international businesses, supporting Qatar’s ambition to be a leading global financial and commercial hub.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

