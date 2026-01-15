After serving as Middle East Senior Partner for more than 12 years, Hani Ashkar will transition into a global leadership role with PwC

Transition reflects continuity, long-term succession planning and PwC’s sustained commitment to the Middle East

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – PwC has appointed Laura Hinton as the incoming Middle East Senior Partner. Hinton, who has been serving as Deputy Territory Senior Partner, has been working closely with the regional leadership team and engaging with clients and teams across the Middle East. Her appointment follows the firm’s established governance process. She previously served as Managing Partner for the UK firm and EMEA cluster, bringing extensive experience in leading complex organisations and advising clients across major markets.

Hani Ashkar will complete his term as Middle East Senior Partner after more than twelve years leading the firm in the region, after which he will take on a global leadership role. During his tenure, he played a central role in shaping PwC’s growth and strengthening its presence and impact across the Middle East.

Ashkar and Hinton will commence a handover period from 1 April 2026 and continue to work together through the transition period to ensure full continuity for clients and teams and to advance the firm’s strategic priorities.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ashkar said: “It has been a privilege to lead PwC Middle East during a period of significant growth and transformation. Our firm has played an important role in supporting governments and businesses as they navigate change, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. Laura brings deep leadership experience and a strong track record and she is well positioned to lead the region in its next chapter.”

Under Ashkar’s leadership, PwC Middle East expanded significantly. The firm strengthened its regional presence through major investments, including upgraded offices across the network and the establishment of a flagship regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Hinton said: “It is an honour to take on this role at such an important time for the region. Hani has set a strong foundation through clear strategic direction, strong client relationships and a talented and committed team. I look forward to building on this legacy and working with colleagues and clients across the Middle East as the region continues its ambitious transformation journey.”

Over the past decade, PwC Middle East has expanded its work in government transformation, digital and technology innovation. The firm has also continued to invest in national talent. Today, PwC supports organisations across the public and private sectors with multidisciplinary capabilities that deliver transformation and advance regional, national and long-term development priorities.

Under Hinton’s leadership and supported by a strong executive team, PwC Middle East will continue to build trusted relationships, deliver value for clients and develop high-performing regional talent. Ashkar will continue his leadership journey with PwC, bringing his experience and regional insight to the wider network.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.



PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2026 PwC. All rights reserved

Contact: Dana Safawi | dana.safawi@pwc.com

More details: @PwC_Middle_East on LinkedIn and Twitter