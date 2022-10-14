New Director of Operations will oversee new and existing projects in the UAE from commercial fit out to large scale deliveries ongoing in five sectors

This new director level appointment for the UAE will enable further expansion across other regional markets, particularly KSA, led by COO Keenan Grote

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading Project and Commercial Management Consultancy firm, PMKConsult announces the appointment of Jesyka White as its Director of Operations for the UAE market. She joins the PM/CM consultancy’s senior management team from a directorship role in an international project management firm and was previously based in the Philippines.

“I am really excited to be taking on this position with PMKConsult; this region is growing rapidly with significant developments and projects being launched in every major sector. The company has a strong corporate ethos and culture, and the team’s positive energy is palpable. I look forward to working closely with Keenan to start delivering work alongside this amazing team,” commented Jesyka White – Director of Operations.

Jesyka White has overseen the delivery of large-scale new build developments and refurbishment projects in the North America, Middle East, North and Southeast Asia.

She was part of the Sands China in-house client team who delivered The Parisian Macau, a 436,00 sqm, 3,000 key hotel room integrated resort with casino, luxury retail space, theatre, and half scale replica of the Eiffel Tower with a total project value of USD 2.7 billion. Jesyka was a member of the senior leadership at Tenman Project Management and led the fitouts of the Emerald Resort Hotel and Casino in Cebu, Philippines and Inspire Casino outside of Seoul, South Korea. Moreover, as Director of Fit Out, she also was instrumental in delivering the world’s largest IKEA store, located in the Philippines.

Keenan Grote, Chief Operating Officer of PMKConsult added: “Kevin and I are extremely energized with this new hire for a number of reasons. Firstly, Jesyka has navigated complex deliveries in challenging markets. Of course, every market has its nuances, but having that proven flexibility and agility in directing the delivery of large-scale work is really a valuable attribute and will continue to foster the culture and quality of PMKConsult’s delivery team in the UAE. Additionally, the appointment enables greater expansion in service delivery regionally especially in KSA, but also with regard to Kevin’s lead into Africa with our strategic framework covering the continent.”

Previously, Jesyka was based in Hong Kong and worked as the Project Director of Global Store Development for DFS Group Ltd. She was responsible for the Asia South, Asia North, North America, and Middle East regions.

She holds a Master of Engineering degree, and a minor in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Florida. She graduated summa cum laude also from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. She is an American national and has lived and worked abroad since 2006.