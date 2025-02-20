DUBAI, UAE - International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a leading global provider of integrated real estate and facilities management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Peter Doran to its Board of Directors as Group Chief Operating Officer.

Peter Doran, a highly accomplished RICS-qualified executive with over three decades of experience, brings extensive expertise in unlocking value through the transformation and optimization of global property portfolios. As a trusted strategic leader in real estate management, Peter is known for his exceptional long-term planning capabilities, strong commercial acumen, and ability to drive growth, efficiencies and results.

Peter has held senior leadership roles in Technology, Manufacturing, and advisory sectors. As Senior VP of Corporate Real Estate at GEA AG and President of Global Corporate Services at Newmark Knight Frank, transformed the Global Corporate Services division into a high-performing, revenue and profit-generating unit. At GEA AG, he led global property strategy and advanced sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy projects for net-zero carbon targets. At NKF.

“I am truly honored to join the Board of Directors at IREP and contribute to its mission of delivering innovative and sustainable real estate solutions worldwide,” said Peter Doran. “IREP’s global vision and commitment to excellence align closely with my passion for driving impactful outcomes in the real estate and facilities management industry.”

IREP’s leadership team expressed enthusiasm about Peter’s appointment. “Peter’s strategic mindset and extensive global expertise in real estate and facilities management will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients worldwide,” said Kenny McCrae Chairman & CEO, IREP.

About International Real Estate Partners (IREP):

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, International Real Estate Partners (IREP) specializes in providing innovative and sustainable solutions in real estate management and facilities services. Operating in more than 50 countries across six continents, IREP empowers businesses to optimize their property portfolios and achieve operational excellence. The company's core expertise includes integrated facility management, property management, energy management, asset management, commercial real estate services, technical services, and sustainable solutions.

IREP is driven by client service and underpinned by technical excellence. The company's proprietary business intelligence platform, IREPort, and innovative ESG system offer clients transparency, visibility, and control, setting IREP apart in the industry. With a dedicated Research & Development facility, IREP continually adapts its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients. Holding multiple ISO accreditations and placing sustainability at its core, IREP provides modern, smart, and innovative solutions backed by rigorous R&D and technology.

