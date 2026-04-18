Baar-Zug, Switzerland: Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today announces the appointment of Abdullah Alshamlan as Head of Kuwait. The appointment follows the firm’s recent announcement regarding its office opening in Kuwait, the application process for which is underway.

Abdullah Alshamlan will lead Partners Group operations in the country, overseeing client coverage, business development, and strategic partnerships. He will work closely with institutional and private wealth clients, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices and private banks, supporting their access to private markets and long-term portfolio construction. He will report to Suhail Albaz, Chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

Abdullah has over 15 years of experience in private markets, spanning investment, portfolio management, and client solutions. Prior to joining Partners Group, he held roles at NBK Wealth and the Kuwait Investment Authority, including the Kuwait Investment Office in London, where he focused on global private markets investments.

Abdullah Alshamlan states: “I am pleased to join Partners Group at a time of continued growth in private markets across the region. The Middle East, and Kuwait in particular, represents a highly sophisticated and evolving investor base. I look forward to working closely with our clients to support their long-term investment objectives and further strengthen the firm’s presence in the region.”

Suhail Albaz, Chairman Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Partners Group adds: “We are delighted to welcome Abdullah to Partners Group to lead our efforts in an important growth market for our firm. His experience across sovereign wealth institutions and private markets, combined with his strong relationships across the GCC, will be highly valuable as we continue to expand our client coverage in the Middle East.”

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media relations contact

Alec Zimmermann

Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com