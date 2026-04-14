Dubai, UAE – Panasonic Middle East & Africa has announced the appointment of John Hardy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reinforcing its commitment to strong regional leadership and focused business execution across the Middle East and Africa.

The appointment comes at a time when businesses across the region are navigating evolving market dynamics and increasing demand for operational agility, making leadership continuity and execution focus more critical than ever.

John Hardy succeeds Hirokazu Yoshida, who has recently retired from Panasonic Corporation. The company extends its appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.

Having previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Hardy brings a deep understanding of Panasonic’s regional operations, market priorities, and partner ecosystem. Over his tenure, he has played a key role in driving operational alignment, enhancing execution discipline, and advancing strategic initiatives across Panasonic’s diverse business portfolio.

He has also been closely involved in strengthening Panasonic’s engagement with key partners across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and wider GCC markets – leading the company’s efforts to remain competitive and responsive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

His appointment reflects Panasonic’s strategic approach to leadership—prioritizing continuity, internal capability, and a strong execution mindset to navigate both opportunities and challenges in the region.

In his new role, Hardy will focus on sharpening execution across core business areas, strengthening Panasonic’s market position, and further deepening collaboration with partners and customers across the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, John Hardy said:

“Stepping into this role at this point in time is both a responsibility and an opportunity. The region continues to evolve at pace, and what will define success is our ability to stay focused, execute with discipline, and remain close to our customers and partners. Having worked across the business, I have a clear view of where we need to be sharper and where we can move faster. My priority is to ensure we are aligned, decisive, and consistent in how we deliver—because that is what builds long-term trust and performance.

We have a strong foundation in the Middle East and Africa, and I am confident in our ability to build on it with clarity and purpose.”

Panasonic operates across a wide portfolio in the region, spanning consumer products, B2B solutions, and industry-focused technologies. The company continues to leverage its regional presence, particularly in key GCC markets, to drive growth through strong partnerships, localized strategies, and consistent execution.

With its regional headquarters in Dubai, Panasonic MEA remains focused on strengthening its position across priority markets while adapting to changing customer expectations and business environments.

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, devices, B2B solutions and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,458.2 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2025. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Middle East & Africa:

Panasonic Middle East & Africa is regional Headquarters, responsible for Sales, Marketing, Supply chain, Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions. Website: http://www.panasonic.com