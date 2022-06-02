Cairo, Egypt: Orascom Development board of directors announced the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Amer as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of El Gouna, starting 22nd of May this year.

The Board has conducted a careful selection process in which many impressive candidates were assessed for the role. The selection process has resulted in the selection of Amer given his extensive executive experience in managing complex organizations across multiple geographies and achieving stellar results, which has provided the board with the confidence that Amer is the optimal leader to take El Gouna into a new chapter of its iconic journey.

Upon attaining his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Alexandria University, Amer joined Xerox Corporation in 1999, and has managed to build an impressive career path within such a reputable organization. In 2015, Amer was appointed to the Region General Manager position at Xerox Distributor Group (XDG) in Florida, where he handled the operations, routing, distribution, and channel partner businesses in the XDG region, which included 34 countries in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Prior to joining Orascom Development, Amer was VP and Regional General Manager, Xerox Middle East and Africa based in Uxbridge UK, responsible for managing the Region’s operations, business and profitability growth and overall strategy development and execution across all 85 countries that represent the region.

Amer has expressed immense pleasure and excitement for his new position and the wide array of opportunities and challenges pertaining to expanding El Gouna and elevating the services and offerings to our visitors, residents, and partners, in addition to further strengthening El Gouna’s role in promoting tourism in Egypt. Amer has also shed light on the importance of the continuation of El Gouna’s fulfillment of its purpose as a vibrant social and cultural hub through hosting and incubating sports, arts, and culture events, while adhering to its commitment to ambitious environmental sustainability agenda that is in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Amer joins Orascom Development at a stage in which El Gouna is witnessing tremendous growth, with more than 4000 residential units and 18 hotels with around 3000 hotel rooms, the number of El Gouna residents is approaching 20,000 residents, in addition to an ever-growing number of visitors to the town every year, which stipulates the town’s potential over the coming years.

From his side, Orascom Development CEO, Omar El Hamamsy, has indicated that he is delighted to have attracted someone as talented as Mohamed Amer to continue the successful journey of El Gouna and build upon the outstanding work that has been delivered by our exceptional team over the past years and that he is confident that in Amer the Company has found someone who will lead El Gouna team into a new successful chapter through innovation, distinction, and integrity.

-Ends-