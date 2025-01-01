Recognized for “Trailblazing CSR Initiative of the Year” and “Best Use of Technology in CSR,” Omantel Leads in Innovation and Social Impact

Muscat: Omantel, the Sultanate's leading provider of integrated telecommunications and ICT services, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the Oman CSR Summit & Awards 2024. The company was recognized under the categories of “Trailblazing CSR Initiative of the Year” for its innovative initiative “Maqroo” – the First Arabic Dyslexic-Friendly Font, and “Best Use of Technology in CSR” for its efforts in leveraging advanced technologies for social impact.

For the "Best Use of Technology in CSR" award, Omantel was recognized for its contributions to the healthcare sector, particularly its collaboration with the Oman Cancer Association. Omantel supported the deployment of a cutting-edge, AI-powered medical tool designed for the early detection of cancer. This state-of-the-art solution significantly enhances diagnostic accuracy, accelerates the detection process, and reduces treatment costs associated with late-stage diagnoses, marking a substantial advancement in Oman’s healthcare ecosystem.

Under the "Trailblazing CSR Initiative of the Year" category, Omantel’s groundbreaking project “Maqroo” has been celebrated as a first-of-its-kind innovation aimed at digital inclusivity. Designed to address the challenges faced by Arabic-speaking individuals with dyslexia, Maqroo was developed after an in-depth analysis of over 650 Arabic fonts. The result is a font that improves readability and accessibility, empowering dyslexic individuals by simplifying communication and enhancing their engagement with Arabic text.

The initiative has also garnered international recognition, including accolades at the Dubai Lynx Awards 2024, where it won a Silver Award in Healthcare and the Grand Prix in Industry Craft, as well as a Bronze in the Internet & Telecom category at the Effie Awards.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Qais Mohammed Al Amri, Manager Corporate Social Responsibility stated: “Winning two awards at the Oman CSR Summit & Awards 2024 is a testament to our commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to address real societal challenges. We take pride in our initiatives, from creating a dyslexic-friendly Arabic font to supporting healthcare advancements, as they reflect Omantel’s vision of building an inclusive, sustainable future for all.”

These accolades underscore Omantel’s unwavering commitment to innovation and social responsibility, as well as its role in creating a lasting, positive impact on the Omani community.

Omantel remains dedicated to pioneering initiatives that improve quality of life, foster inclusivity, and support community well-being. These awards highlight the company’s role as a leader in integrating innovation with social responsibility, reaffirming its mission to make a meaningful difference across Oman and beyond.