Ogier has added Cayman transactional legal expertise to its team in Dubai with the relocation to the region of Ridhiima Kapoor.

Ridhiima is a senior transactional specialist in Ogier's Investment Funds and Corporate teams and has been part of the firm's Cayman Islands team for more than a decade. She advises on the establishment, launch and maintenance of investment funds including hedge funds and private equity funds.

She also provides advice on corporate matters and has in-depth experience with the migration of vehicles into and out of the Cayman Islands, terminations and licensing.

Ridhiima said: "I am delighted to join the team in Dubai to add Cayman funds and corporate legal experience to our offering. There is a steady and substantial pipeline of matters demonstrating the close connections between the region and the Cayman Islands and I look forward to helping expanding that line of work."

David Welford, practice partner in Ogier's Dubai office, said: "It is an exciting time for Ogier in the region having recently opened our new office. Adding Ridhiima's expertise to the breadth of experience we have broadens our already substantial offering for clients. We are excited to welcome Ridhiima to our team."

Ogier's provides a full service to clients in the region, offering legal, corporate services and regulatory consulting from its office in the Dubai International Finance Centre.

