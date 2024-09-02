DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Chris De Vere has been appointed as its new EMEA Managed Service Provider (MSP) Leader. As of 1st August, Chris will lead Nutanix’ team of MSP Sales and Business Development Managers, some of whom are already with the company and will move into Chris’ team, others will be recruited as part of approved headcount investments for FY25.

The appointment is part of Nutanix’ consolidation of its MSP sales efforts and resources in EMEA following its EMEA Channel organisation. The changes will support accelerated development of Service Provider opportunities with Account Executives as well as better handling of ecosystem requirements for the MSP Channel, such as developing Nutanix’ Service Provider Aggregator ecosystem.

“I feel in good company and I am very happy to be here,” commented Chris. “I look forward to building an MSP team and practice that will not only deliver incremental success to Nutanix, but also inspire innovative thinking and partnerships.”

Chris joined Nutanix recently from a 13 year spell at VMware. In his final role there, he was responsible for VMware’s MSP SaaS business across EMEA. Prior to VMware, he spent 11 years at IBM. Chris lives in the South of England, is married with a grown-up daughter. His main interests outside of work are motor boating across the South Coast of England.

Sven Schoenaerts, Head of Channel Sales EMEA, Nutanix, said: “We are breaking new ground with this set up and Chris will bring deep subject matter and leadership experience to the role. Our long-standing commitment to the partner ecosystem has delivered sustained customer satisfaction and profitable expansion for our partners. We look forward to working with the MSP ecosystem in the same way, and I am thrilled to have Chris on the team to pave the way.”

