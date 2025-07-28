BOSTON & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted Aisling Malone to Deputy Senior Executive Officer and Head of Customer & Broker Engagement, and Joe Saab to Vice President, Head of Executive & Professional Lines, in the Middle East.

“These leadership promotions are in line with our ongoing growth and evolution in the region. Aisling will continue to bring her technical acumen and leadership to our underwriting, with expanded responsibility for third party lines. She also takes the reins of our newly created Customer & Broker Engagement function, focused on further strengthening our relations with ceding companies, producers and customers,” said Neeraj Yadvendu, SEO & Head of Middle East, BHSI. “Joe has been instrumental in building our E&P practice from the start and will now lead us to the next level of success in the marketplace.”

Aisling joined BHSI in 2018 and most recently served as Vice President and Head of Executive & Professional Lines. She has nearly 15 years of insurance industry experience. She is based in Dubai and reached at aisling.malone@bhspecialty.com.

Joe joined BHSI in 2018 and most recently served as Assistant Vice President, Executive & Professional Lines. He has more than a decade of insurance industry experience. Joe is based in Dubai and reached at joe.saab@bhspecialty.com.

