Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), an investor in alternative investment opportunities within private markets, today announced the appointment of Sana Khater as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of September 1st 2025.

Sana brings over 35 years of financial and strategic leadership experience from international C-Suite positions across both listed and private companies, including Aldar, Waha Capital, NBK Capital, and National Bank of Kuwait. Under her guidance, she successfully led businesses through international growth, complex transformations, capital allocations, and corporate governance initiatives. She brings profound understanding of a complementary set of industries, including private equity, real estate, asset management, and financial services.

As Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp Capital, Sana will be able to leverage her proven ability to drive shareholder value and deliver operational excellence across both public and private institutions in helping the Company capitalize on global investment opportunities and advance its alternative investments focused strategy for all its stakeholders. The appointment also significantly strengthens the Company’s stakeholder management capabilities.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sana as the new CEO of Investcorp Capital. Her exceptional leadership experience and deep expertise in financial services positions her well to steer ICAP through its next chapter. Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for investment firms, and I am confident that Sana will harness this momentum, as she leads the business with distinction and ambition. I look forward to working with Sana to drive shareholder value and grow the Company.”

Sana Khater, Incoming CEO of Investcorp Capital, commented: “I am honoured and excited to join Investcorp Capital at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The Company is truly unique and, with its differentiated investment platform and offering, is well positioned to create value through its exposure to the global alternatives space backed by over 42 years of Investcorp’s track record. I look forward to working with the Board, the Investcorp team, and all our stakeholders to build on the Company’s momentum and drive sustainable, long-term performance and value for shareholders.”

Sana succeeds Mohamed Aamer, who has served as Interim CEO since March 2025. Until Sana officially joins Mr. Aamer will continue to lead the company and ensure a smooth leadership transition process.

About Investcorp Capital

Investcorp Capital is an alternative investment company that invests in private markets. It offers investors exposure to a global portfolio of investments diversified across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and strategic capital, to generate value and recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest from the underlying portfolio.

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp Group, a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with $59.7 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp Group has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investcorp Capital

Firas El Amine

Email: felamine@investcorp.com

Kekst CNC

Gregor Riemann / Victoria Douglas / Christopher Deifuss

Email: investcorpcapital@kekstcnc.com