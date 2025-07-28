Abu Dhabi, UAE – Jannah Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Whitlock as its new Group General Manager, marking a strategic step toward a bold new era of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

With over 20 years of international hospitality experience across the UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, Mark brings a unique blend of strategic vision, commercial acumen, and people-focused leadership. His track record spans from on-the-ground operations to steering complex portfolios, consistently driving performance, aligning organizations for growth, and delivering memorable guest experiences that reflect brand purpose.

Prior to joining Jannah, Mark served as Group Director of Operations for a prominent regional hospitality group, overseeing a portfolio of over 3,500 keys across multiple markets. His leadership was instrumental in launching new properties, repositioning legacy brands, and accelerating EBITDA growth while fostering a strong culture of service and accountability. Mark is known for elevating workplace culture, building high-performing teams, and cultivating the next generation of leaders through strategic talent development.

A firm believer in hospitality as a human business, Mark is passionate about embedding operational excellence into every aspect of the guest journey. His approach combines commercial planning and revenue optimization with hands-on involvement in hotel operations, ensuring brand integrity and financial performance are achieved in harmony. He also places strong emphasis on building authentic stakeholder relationships and aligning owners, teams, and brand values around shared success.

Mark began his career in food and beverage and hotel operations, eventually rising through general management and regional leadership roles within both international hotel chains and regionally based operators. His inclusive leadership style and ability to turn vision into action have made him a trusted name in the industry.

A graduate of Leeds Beckett University, Mark holds a First-Class Honours BA in Hospitality and Business Management. He is also a passionate advocate for real, values-driven hospitality: “This is a brand rooted in heart and hospitality and I’m both honoured and excited to lead it into its next chapter,” said Mark Whitlock, Group General Manager of Jannah Hotels & Resorts. “What drew me to Jannah is its strong cultural foundation, its commitment to guest-centric service, and its bold ambitions for growth. I look forward to working closely with our teams and partners to strengthen operational excellence, elevate the guest journey, and position Jannah as a brand of choice in today’s competitive landscape. Together, we will build on what makes this group special, while embracing innovation and driving sustainable performance across every touchpoint.” he shared.

His appointment reflects Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to investing in visionary leadership, strengthening its brand foundations, and unlocking new opportunities across the region. With Mark at the helm, the group is poised for a transformative journey, anchored in service, substance, and strategy.

About Jannah Hotels and Resorts

Jannah Hotels & Resorts is all about redefining luxury with a touch of authentic Arabian hospitality. Whether for a short getaway or an extended stay, a seamless blend of comfort, innovation, and sustainability is provided. With prime locations across the UAE, the properties cater to business and leisure travelers alike, offering modern amenities, personalized service, and a home-away-from-home experience. At Jannah, it's not just about accommodation—unforgettable moments are created, ensuring every guest feels welcomed, relaxed, and inspired.