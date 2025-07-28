HSBC is pleased to announce that Mohammed Fannouch has been appointed Co-Head of Capital Markets and Advisory (CMA), Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT), subject to regulatory approval. Fannouch will lead the business with Samer Deghaili, who has been Co-Head of HSBC’s investment banking business in the region since 2020. Together, they will be responsible for building on the strong foundations of HSBC’s market-leading franchise and driving its CMA strategy in the Middle East, comprising financing solutions, corporate finance, and strategic advisory.

Fannouch and Deghaili will continue to be based in Riyadh and UAE, respectively.

Fannouch has over 20 years’ experience in originating, advising and executing investment banking transactions in Saudi Arabia and across the region. Having joined HSBC in 2008, he has acted on some of the most significant ECM and M&A deals in the Middle East, most recently as Co-Head of HSBC’s #1 investment banking franchise in Saudi Arabia.

Adam Bagshaw, Global Head, Capital Markets and Advisory, HSBC, said: “HSBC is in investing in areas of core competitive strength. With our MENAT CMA leadership now based in two key financial hubs, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we will be even better placed to partner with our clients and support them as they navigate the region’s growth potential.”

-Ends-

Notes:

The appointment follows HSBC’s reorganisation of its capital markets and corporate advisory division in May 2025, which identified the Middle East as a region of continued investment, including in M&A and ECM. HSBC has consistently led the region’s capital markets and advisory space; in 2024, HSBC topped Bloomberg’s Middle East league tables for both ECM and DCM for the fourth consecutive year and, earlier this year, was named as Euromoney’s Best Investment Bank in the Middle East, for the tenth year.

Media Contacts

HSBC Middle East

Ahmad Othman / ahmad.othman@hsbc.com

Lucy Stewart / lucy.stewart@hsbc.com

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 58 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,054bn at 31 March 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.