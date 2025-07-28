Riyadh, KSA: Aliph Group (“Aliph”), a leading GCC private equity player announces the appointment of Hanadi Al Ali as Managing Director.

Hanadi brings over 25 years of experience in investments, wealth management, and financial services and will lead Aliph’s business development efforts in the Kingdom.

Prior to joining Aliph, Hanadi was Vice President of Placement and Advisory at Malaz Capital, a Riyadh-headquartered independent investment management company. Earlier in her career, she held roles at international asset manager, Arcapita, and at financial services company Al Rajhi Capital.

Aliph has previously welcomed investments from leading KSA asset managers such as Jada Fund of Funds (a PIF company) and Saudi Venture Capital.

Hanadi’s arrival, and the opening of the Group’s affiliate office in Riyadh, reiterates Aliph’s commitment to the Kingdom, driving growth by investing in businesses and generating value through active management.

Huda Al-Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Hanadi to Aliph. Her experience and knowledge of Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing business environment will be invaluable to Aliph.”

Hanadi Al Ali said:

“I am truly honoured to join this outstanding fund manager. Aliph is highly distinguished by its reputation, unique and dynamic business model, global outlook, deep regional presence, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“This is an exciting new chapter in my professional journey, and I am proud to become part of a team that not only drives strategic growth but also prioritises integrity, innovation, and long-term value creation.

“I look forward to contributing to Aliph’s mission and to working closely with colleagues, clients, and partners to fulfil the expectations of all stakeholders.”

Hanadi’s appointment follows a period of growth and operational expansion for Aliph. Aliph appointed private capital veteran Gaurav Wadhwa as Managing Director in late-2024, and closed a 25% acquisition of GCC lifestyle product supplier, SANIPEX GROUP, in November 2024.

