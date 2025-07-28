SMS combines proprietary data, premium content, and strategic partnerships to deliver outcome-based solutions representing 30+ brands, including Thmanyah, home to Saudi Pro League content.

Riyadh - SRMG, the region’s leading integrated media group, has announced the appointment of Nedaa Al Mubarak as Chief Executive Officer of SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), its performance-driven commercial arm.

Nedaa’s appointment marks a significant step in SRMG’s continued transformation and growth strategy, as it expands its focus on outcome-based solutions for partners across the Middle East. In her new role, she will lead SMS’s efforts to deliver strategic offerings powered by premium content, advanced adtech, and unmatched access to regional audiences.​

Leveraging proprietary first-party data and a growing roster of strategic partnerships, SMS serves as the exclusive commercial representative for over 30 SRMG brands, including Asharq News, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia, and Thmanyah, which recently secured exclusive rights to distribute Saudi Pro League content across the region through 2031. These partnerships give advertisers seamless access to over 210 million users worldwide across digital, TV, print, audio, and OOH platforms. Whether targeting finance, tech, sports, or culture, SMS delivers tailored media solutions powered by vertical expertise, proprietary insights, and agile content delivery.

“With SRMG Media Solutions, we’ve built a future-ready platform that meets the region’s evolving media and advertising needs with precision, creativity, and scale,” said Jomana Alrashid, CEO of SRMG. “Nedaa brings the vision, experience, and ambition to accelerate this next chapter. Her deep understanding of both the public and private sectors, coupled with her performance-first mindset, makes her the right leader to unlock new value for our clients and our business.

Nedaa Al Mubarak is a forward-looking media executive with a track record of delivering growth and transformation. In her role as Managing Director of SRMG Think, she has helped redefine the group’s strategic consulting business, tripling its service lines and more than doubling revenue. With a background spanning investment, tourism, and economic policy, she has led initiatives that contributed to the development and advancement of multiple sectors. ​

At SMS, she will oversee a powerful media solutions platform that spans planning, activation, and optimization - enabling brands to connect with purpose, perform with precision, and scale with impact. Powered by data, insight, and creative execution, SMS delivers smarter, outcome-first campaigns across the full SRMG ecosystem. From high-reach media to curated, vertical-specific solutions, every placement is engineered to convert and built to move the needle.

“The media industry is at a crossroads - and SMS is uniquely positioned to lead the way forward,” said Nedaa Al Mubarak. “Our mission is clear: deliver real outcomes for our partners by combining data, creativity, and technology. I’m proud to take on this role at such a pivotal time, and excited to work with our clients to shape the next era of growth.”

About SMS

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is the performance-first commercial arm of SRMG, built to help brands connect with purpose, perform with precision, and scale with impact. Powered by proprietary data and a growing network of strategic partnerships, SMS delivers integrated media solutions across the full marketing funnel, from storytelling and targeting to activation and conversion.

As the exclusive commercial representative for over 30 leading SRMG brands, including Asharq News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, and Thmanyah, which holds exclusive regional rights to Saudi Pro League content through 2031, SMS gives advertisers seamless access to over 210 million users across digital, streaming, TV, print, audio, and OOH.

Purpose-built for today’s dynamic media landscape, SMS blends insight, creativity, and outcome-based strategy to deliver measurable business value for partners across MENA and beyond.

About SRMG

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.