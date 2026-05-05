Muzinich & Co., the global public and private corporate credit specialist, today announced the appointment of Shailaja Krishnamurthy as Director, Business Development, as it continues to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Shailaja will be based in the Firm’s Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) office and will work closely with Filomena Cocco, Managing Director – Global Business Development to support the growth of Muzinich’s regional business.

Shailaja brings over 13 years of experience in wealth management, having held senior investment positions across leading financial institutions such as Jupiter Wealth, RAKBANK and Klay Group. She has worked with private and institutional clients across portfolio management, product strategy and fund selection, giving her deep insight into the local investor base and regulatory landscape. Shailaja holds a Master’s in Finance with Distinction from London Business School and is a CFA charterholder.

Muzinich & Co. recently established its office in ADGM, marking a significant milestone in the Firm’s long-term commitment to the region. The office enhances Muzinich’s ability to serve institutional and private clients locally, providing access to its global expertise in public and private corporate credit.

Filomena Cocco, Managing Director - Global Business Development, Muzinich & Co., said:

"We are delighted to welcome Shailaja to the team. Her strong track record across portfolio management, client advisory and product development, combined with her long-term experience and understanding of the regional market, will be invaluable as we continue to build and expand our presence in the Middle East."

Justin Muzinich, Chief Executive Officer, Muzinich & Co., added:

“We are deeply committed to investing in local talent, combining our global resources with a strong, locally driven approach. Shailaja’s appointment reflects our focus on strengthening our regional presence and delivering differentiated credit solutions.”

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2026-04-28-18388