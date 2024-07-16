DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dulsco Group, a leader in People, Environmental, Talent, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, announced the appointment of Mike Morgan as the new Global Strategic Account Director. The first of its kind appointment within the group, is aligned with Dulsco Group’s strategy to continuously improve service offerings, bring the best of the group capability to its clients and support its global expansion.

Mike Morgan is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in global sales across the UK, EMEA, and Asia. He brings a wealth of expertise in working with clients to meet their business needs, securing new accounts, and executing expansion strategies within major enterprise portfolios.

Speaking of the new appointment, David Stockton said: “Mike’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Dulsco Group, representing our drive and vision to continue to expand internationally. We are present in over 70 countries with offices across the world, including Houston (USA), Edinburgh and Aberdeen (UK), Riyadh (KSA), Abu Dhabi, Dubai and RAK (UAE), and are continually expanding into new territories, so Mike’s extensive international experience and innovative approach make him an ideal fit as we continue to grow and evolve. His leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and reinforcing our commitment to excellence across all sectors. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the significant contributions he will make to our growth and success.”

Mike Morgan stated, “I am excited to join Dulsco Group at this exciting time in its transformation. I'm committed to bringing the best of the group capability to our clients and building on Dulsco Group's rich local heritage to enhance our service offerings and develop expansion strategies across the group.”

The appointment of Mike Morgan as Global Strategic Account Director highlights the company's dedication to excellence and a client-first approach. Working closely with the Group CEO, Mike will oversee all of Dulsco Group’s portfolio, including Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima, and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions and Talent Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

