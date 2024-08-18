Doha, Qatar – With the full endorsement of the Board Members, who recognize his exemplary leadership and commitment to excellence, Media City Qatar announced the appointment of Engineer Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly two decades of experience in project development and management, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role. His leadership is set to position Media City Qatar as a leading global hub for media content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talents, aligning with the development of the national media and creative sector as envisioned in the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, 2024-2030.

As CEO, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori will focus on advancing Media City Qatar's long-term corporate strategy, business development, and investment portfolio. He will oversee Media City Qatar’s multifaceted mandate as a regulator, developer, and investor, offering essential services such as business incubation, permits, licenses, and state-of-the-art production facilities to media and creative professionals and companies. Additionally, his leadership will play a key role in driving media innovation, content creation, and digital transformation in Qatar through the organization.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori’s strategic vision and ability to drive transformative growth have earned him industry-wide recognition and multiple prestigious awards throughout his professional journey. Today, he is a respected voice on the global stage, presenting at premier industry conferences.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al-Khori serves as Board Member of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg; Advisory Committee Member at University of Doha for Science & Technology; and Advisory Committee Board Member at Texas A&M University at Qatar and Qatar University.

His past career highlights include valuable executive and technical experience in senior roles at top local and international companies, including Media City Qatar, North Oil Company (Qatar), Maersk Oil Qatar, Maersk Oil Research and Technology Centre (Qatar), Shell Exploration & Production (USA), Qatar Shell GTL (Qatar and Oman) and Schlumberger Oil Field Services (Qatar and GCC).

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Qatar University and leadership certificates from Qatar Leadership Centre and INSEAD.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar (MCQ) is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

