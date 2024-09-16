Dubai, UAE: Gewan Hotels and Resorts has today announced the appointment of 18-year hospitality veteran, Emad Ibrahim, as its new hotel manager for MD Hotel by Gewan, in Dubai. Ibrahim arrives having previous experience that includes working with renowned international hospitality brands such as Intercontinental, Movenpick, Marriott International, Jumeirah, and Accor.

Ibrahim’s appointment is one of many strategic appointments and hotel upgrades being taken by Gewan Hotels & Resorts to address growing demand and elevate its offerings, with MD Hotel by Gewan, in Dubai, now positioned to retain its top destination status for business and leisure travellers.

To capitalise on the hotel industry’s post-pandemic bounce back, the newly refurbished MD Hotel by Gewan will include fresh, innovative dining concepts and improved accommodation options. All of which will cater to a wider range of discerning guests and reposition the hotel’s offering as a premier hospitality destination, in Dubai.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mohamed Hasan, Chief Operating Officer, Gewan Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Emad to the Gewan family. His wealth of knowledge and expertise will be instrumental as we embark on this exciting new chapter with MD Hotel by Gewan. Emad’s expertise and industry experience will undoubtedly ensure an enhanced guest experience and delivery of world-class service.”

In his new role, Ibrahim’s mandate is to oversee the daily operations of MD Hotel by Gewan and elevate the already high standards of service and efficiency one can expect from a Gewan Hotels & Resorts property.

About Gewan Hotels & Resorts

Gewan Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to leading the hospitality sector and inspiring others by consistently providing exceptional hotel services. The company offers memorable experiences, and it strives to satisfy customers, guests, associates, partners, and owners by exceeding targeted goals. Focusing on diverse market segments, Gewan Hotels & Resorts is one of the industry's strongest independent hotel management companies.

For more information, please contact:

Afaf El-Sharkawy

Sr. PR Manager

9Yards Communications

M: +971 50 502 7375

E: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae