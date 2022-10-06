Digital media executive Brandon Fong to take charge of the consumer facing streaming platform

Fong will drive strategic partnerships with content creators and drive Web3 integration across product verticals

Dubai, UAE: MContent, the world’s first fully decentralized content ecosystem is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Fong as their new chief of streaming business. The hiring of the well respected industry veteran shows the commitment of the MContent board to strengthen its streaming business ambitions and commitment to its community and stakeholders as the company moves towards a rebranding and relaunch of its content platform.



As part of his new role, Fong will oversee MContent’s consumer facing streaming platform with responsibility for all revenue growth, marketing operations, product development, and user acquisition initiatives. He will also lead new business development and strategic partnerships that integrate MContent’s suite of web3 assets across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and transactional marketplaces.



“I am thrilled to join MContent and work with the talented leadership team to create unique streaming experiences for their consumers, content partners and advertisers. MContent’s slate of high quality content, engaged user community and dynamic, blockchain enabled rewards platform provide a strong foundation for continued success and growth.”



In his previous roles, Fong was Senior Vice President at Curiosity Stream and has held senior leadership positions at STX Entertainment, Time Inc., Starz Entertainment and Aol. He has executed content partnerships with FuboTV, Yahoo, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Snap and LG while driving strategic relationships with Facebook, Amazon and Jukin Media. He holds a bachelors degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.



“Given Brandon’s impressive track record as a transformative business leader and his strong relationships in the global content and streaming business, as well as his drive to create resilient teams and culture, I am confident that he will build on MContent’s incredible success story and lead the business to new levels of sustainable and accelerated growth across the world for our customers, stakeholders & investors”, said Umair Masoom , Founder & Managing Partner MContent.

About MContent

MContent is the World’s First Fully Decentralized Watch2Earn Content Eco System that is backed by Gargash Group as the lead investor. Designed to convert content viewers into content owners, the first-of-its-kind web3 video streaming platform enables crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using Cryptocurrency, NFTs & Blockchain, as well as being the pioneers of web3 cinema with their Cineverse (Cinema in the metaverse). In the past one year the project has seeded, funded and curated more than 40 film & TV productions through its self-sustaining eco system.



The MContent platform now has almost 1.2 million registered users from across the World with more than 100,000 user generated videos populated as well as a collection of MOriginals & premium exclusive content available for streaming on the app & web platform. Over 500 leading content creators from across the world have already signed up to be a part of the MContent revolution, and many influencers continue to join. MContent digital currency is available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC – BEP20) and Ethereum (ERC20) trading on more than 7 leading exchanges.

