Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Alexander Raiff as its new Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, starting on 1st April 2022.

Alexander is a seasoned technology professional with over 30 years of experience; noteworthy is his role as Chief Information Officer in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank from 2012 to 2020. More recently, he has been an Advisor & Angel Investor for Digital Banking, FinTech/RegTech & Crypto Asset Platforms. Alexander was also associated with Daimler Financial Services and Mercedes Benz from 2003 to 2012 as CIO across their Offices in Europe, China and Japan.

Speaking about the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, Mashreq, said: “Alexander joins Mashreq at a crucial moment as we lead the evolution of digital finance and the wider digital economy through the innovation and deployment of truly transformational platforms and solutions. I am delighted to be able to bring a senior leader of such caliber to this critical role, and I very much look forward to working with Alexander as we harness tomorrow’s technologies to shape the future of finance.”

Alexander Raiff, Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, Mashreq said: “It is a great honor to join Mashreq and to be given the opportunity to meet the demands of the new transformed economy post COVID, to help shape a new kind of financial services and develop a strategy for collaboration across Mashreq, its many stakeholders - and the wider digital ecosystem. This is an incredibly exciting time for Mashreq and me as a professional, and I look forward to joining the Mashreq team as we realize the manifold opportunities inherent within the digital economy.”