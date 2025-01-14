Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek appoints a new General Manager as well as a new Entertainment Officer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek is excited to announce the appointment of two key figures to its leadership team. Fredrik Reinisch has been appointed as the new General Manager, while Steven Johnston takes on the role of Entertainment Officer.

Fredrik Reinisch Appointed as General Manager of Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek

Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek has named Fredrik Reinisch as its new General Manager. With a career spanning more than 20 years in hospitality management, Fredrik brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, driving revenue growth, and enhancing the property’s position as a leading hotel in Dubai.

Fredrik has a strong background with globally renowned hospitality brands, having worked in the UK, Seychelles, Sweden, and the UAE. He began his career as an assistant Front Office Manager at Copthorne Hotel in London Gatwick and went on to hold significant positions, including General Manager at The Dubai Edition. He also has extensive experience managing multiple iconic hotels in Al Habtoor City and Habtoor Grand Resort.

Speaking on his appointment, Fredrik Reinisch said: “It is an honour to be named as the new General Manager of Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek. The hotel is entering an exciting phase, and I am eager to build on its reputation for excellence by working with our talented team to create unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Steven Johnston Appointed as Entertainment Officer at Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek

In addition, Steven Johnston has been appointed as the new Entertainment Officer at Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek. Steven brings over 20 years of experience in radio and entertainment management. He will be responsible for overseeing and curating the hotel’s entertainment activities, ensuring an engaging and dynamic experience for guests.

Before joining Marriott Marquis, Steven served as the Director of Entertainment at Yas Plaza, Abu Dhabi, where he managed various entertainment initiatives. He also held the position of Head of Programming at Gulf News Broadcasting, overseeing Radio 1 and Radio 2 in Dubai. Steven has a rich history of establishing radio stations globally, including launching the first English-language CHR station in the UAE, and co-owning online streaming radio stations in Ras Al Khaimah and Thailand.

Steven Johnston commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek as its Entertainment Officer. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to combine my passion and experience to enhance the guest experience and expand the hotel’s entertainment offerings.”

About Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek

Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek features 590 accommodations, including hotel rooms, suites, and fully equipped apartments, seamlessly blending comfort with functionality. Spread across four towers, the property consists of 434 hotel rooms and 156 serviced apartments. Guests enjoy access to exclusive facilities, including exciting dining options, a cutting-edge conference floor with meeting rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a state-of-the-art spa. Marriott Marquis Dubai is situated in Jewel of the Creek, Port Saeed. For more information or bookings, please call 04 599 0000/wtsapp on +971 542477565 visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dxbmj-marriott-marquis-dubai/overview/