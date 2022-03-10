Dubai, UAE - Marr Contracting International (‘The Men From Marr’s’), has appointed Steve Ryder as General Manager of its growing international operations. Based in Marr’s London Office, Ryder will assume responsibility for managing the business’ UK-based team in transitioning pipeline international projects from contract negotiation through to operational workstreams for delivery.

Ryder joins Marr after more than 30 years’ working predominantly across the petrochemical and thermal sectors. As a Project Manager, Ryder has succesfully managed the delivery of multi-disciplined new build and retrofit projects at some of the UK’s biggest power stations including Drax Power Station (North Yorkshire), the Lynemouth Power Station Biomass Conversion (Newcastle), the Ratcliffe Power Station Environment Upgrade Project (Nottinghamshire) and Eggborough Power Station (North Yorkshire).

“Steve’s in-depth understanding of the UK construction sector will be important in the adaptation of a successful and accepted technical and logistical model in the Australian domestic market for the UK and European markets,” said Managing Director of Marr Contracting International, Tom Batley.

“His extensive experience across new build, service, repair and maintenance on large-scale projects in the UK means he understands what is required to deliver in this market,” Batley said.

“With Marr’s innovative approach to tower crane solutions now available in the UK, it’s about introducing Marr’s way of thinking into the UK’s construction culture as well as the benefits of engaging at the planning stage of a Project through an ECI arrangement,” Ryder said.



“Essentially it’s about challenging the industry mindset to ask; ‘What is the best crane solution for the project?’ and "’How does the crane solution bring added value to the wider project?’, to deliver safer, faster, and more cost-effective solutions to support the desired construction methodology and schedule,” Ryder said.

Highlighting the appeal of working for a third-generation, family-owned business, Ryder said, “On a personal and professional level this is a fantastic challenge to grow Marr’s international business”.

About Marr Contracting:

Marr Contracting (‘The Men From Marr’s’) are world leaders in the design and delivery of heavy lift luffing tower cranes and heavy lifting services. With more than 90 years’ experience working on large-scale construction projects in Australia and around the world, their expertise spans the large-scale construction, mining, oil and gas, power, nuclear, major transport infrastructure, technology and marine sectors. Not just a crew and cranes for hire, they’re big thinkers and problem solvers who love a challenge with a string of ‘world firsts’ to their name – including the design of the world’s largest capacity tower crane, the Marr 2480D Heavy Lift Luffing (HLL) crane.

