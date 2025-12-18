Dubai, UAE: Opened under the global Accor Group, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and ApartHotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha form one of Dubai’s most dynamic hospitality clusters. Infusing the properties with her fresh perspective and people-first approach, Kseniya Mamedova joins the team as Cluster Front Office Manager. Known for her ability to build meaningful connections with guests while seamlessly managing large teams and front office operations, she will ensure the cluster continues to stand out to business travellers, leisure seekers, and long-stay guests in the highly competitive Al Barsha.

Kseniya will lead the front desk team, overseeing day-to-day service across the 666-room flagship hotels and the fully serviced apartments to ensure everything runs seamlessly. Shaped by her strong guest relations background and love of travel, she focuses on creating thoughtful, personalised moments that help guests feel at home while soaking up the energy of Dubai. Alongside this, she is keen to mentor her team, strengthen cross-department communication, and create an environment where people feel supported to grow and thrive.

Before joining the cluster, Kseniya earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, tourism, and management in Uzbekistan and built a career spanning more than 15 years across front office roles with leading international hotel brands. With much of her experience gained in Dubai, she has a strong understanding of the local market and the evolving needs of today’s travellers, including her time as Duty Manager at the 828-room Atana Hotel Dubai. Most recently, she joined Rove Hotels as part of the pre-opening team for Rove at the Park, supporting hiring, system setup, training, and SOP development.

Julia Schamne, Cluster General Manager for Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and ApartHotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha, shared ‘Hospitality has always been about people, which is why finding the right team members who embody our spirit of heartfelt service is so important. Kseniya brings that balance naturally, shaping the front office experience in a way that feels smooth, thoughtful, and welcoming from the moment guests arrive. Complemented by her ability to lead high-functioning teams and maintain the highest standards of hospitality, we are confident that our guests will be in great hands.’

With this appointment, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha and ApartHotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha continue to strengthen their position as one of Dubai’s most vibrant hospitality clusters. Under Kseniya’s leadership, the focus remains on delivering thoughtful stays that balance lifestyle, business, and long-stay hospitality, built around comfort, connection, and ease.