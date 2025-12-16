RIYADH – BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that Alaa AlMashhadi has been appointed as Managing Director and BNY Saudi Arabia Country Manager, effective immediately. He has also been appointed CEO of BNY’s legal entity in Saudi Arabia.

Alaa will lead BNY’s efforts to advance the Kingdom’s capital markets infrastructure, fostering sustainable growth and enhancing the financial ecosystem to achieve long-term resilience and prosperity. Alaa’s appointment strengthens BNY’s local presence in this significant growth market and enhances our ability to help clients unlock new opportunities.

“Alaa’s appointment comes at a transformative moment for the Kingdom’s financial services industry,” says Hani Kablawi, Head of International, BNY. “Under his leadership, BNY remains committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by working with government entities, local financial institutions and businesses to achieve their ambitions.”

Alaa joins BNY from The Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH), where he served as Chief Business Development Officer, and board member of its analytics subsidiary, Qarar. He brings two decades of experience across banking and digital transformations within Saudi Arabia’s leading financial institutions.

“BNY’s recent establishment of its regional headquarters in Riyadh strengthens our local presence and reflects our long-term commitment to the Kingdom’s strategic investment objectives,” says Alaa AlMashhadi, Saudi Arabia Country Manager, BNY. “I look forward to supporting the Kingdom’s capital markets development and economic transformation.”

Alaa holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Banking and Finance from Sheffield Hallam University and an MBA from The University of Sheffield in the UK. He is a graduate of the MISK 2030 Leaders Program, a CISI-certified CME-1 holder, and a Board Diploma graduate from IMD Business School, Switzerland, specializing in governance, risk, and strategic leadership.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2025, BNY oversees $57.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

For further information please contact:

Media:

Jessica Thomas

Mobile: +44 7805 068 686

Jessica.Thomas@bny.com