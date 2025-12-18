RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Practo, one of the most trusted digital healthcare platforms globally, today announced the appointment of Satish Rao as the new General Manager for Saudi Arabia, to accelerate the expansion of Insta by Practo across the Kingdom and the wider GCC region. This appointment reinforces Practo’s commitment to the Middle East and its continued investment in Insta as the company focuses on strengthening the product, regional team, and customer experience across the GCC.

For over a decade, Insta by Practo has supported healthcare providers with a comprehensive HIMS platform designed to streamline clinical, operational, and administrative workflows. After establishing a strong base in the UAE with 200+ customers across 400+ centres, the company is now focused on scaling in Saudi Arabia. The product is fully compliant with NPHIES and ZATCA, while its customer footprint spans the GCC, including Cambridge Medical & Rehab Hospital, Thuraiyah Medical Centre, and Kahhal Medical Complex. Practo aims to significantly expand its regional footprint, with a vision to serve 200+ healthcare providers across the GCC by 2027.

Commenting on the appointment, Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO, Practo, said, “The Middle East is a high-potential market for Insta, and we remain deeply committed to supporting healthcare providers here with reliable, scalable, and compliant technology. Strengthening our leadership and product capabilities is central to that mission. We’re delighted to welcome Satish, whose proven expertise in the region will help us serve customers even better and expand our impact meaningfully.”

Satish Rao brings over 15 years of GCC-wide experience across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. A seasoned business leader known for transforming and scaling organisations, Satish has deep expertise in market expansion, digital transformation, and multi-country operations, making him uniquely positioned to lead Insta by Practo’s next phase of growth in the Kingdom.

Practo is a global healthcare delivery platform that delivers better health outcomes through transparency, aligned incentives and personalized care. It operates as a doctor discovery, booking, concierge and fulfilment platform used by patients across 900+ cities, connecting them to 500000+ doctors and providers. Alongside its consumer platform, Practo powers hospitals and clinics through Insta, a full-stack hospital information management system used by 500+ clients across 1,200+ facilities.

