Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: GEWAN Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Moutaz Nazzal as Group Director of Hotel Operations, effective immediately. This strategic appointment aligns with the Group’s commitment to operational excellence, quality assurance, and sustainable service delivery across its hospitality portfolio.

In this capacity, Nazzal will provide strategic leadership for hotel operations across all properties under the GEWAN Hotels and Resorts umbrella. His responsibilities include developing and implementing unified operational standards, enhancing guest experience frameworks, strengthening quality control systems, and coordinating closely with executive leadership to align operational performance with corporate objectives.

Nazzal brings to the role a solid foundation in hotel operations and senior management, with 20 years of experience in hospitality management.

Prior to joining GEWAN Hotels and Resorts, he developed a strong operational foundation at NCT&H Group, beginning with senior roles at Danat Hotels & Resorts, where he drove operational excellence, enhanced service standards, and supported cross-functional integration. He later played a key role in the pre-opening and launch of a large-scale 323-key property within the Group, where he was closely involved in establishing operational frameworks, leading team mobilisation, and embedding guest-experience standards ahead of opening. Most recently, he served as Hotel General Manager at Capital Suite Hotel Apartments, overseeing end-to-end hotel operations, strengthening operational efficiency, and ensuring the consistent delivery of high-quality guest experiences.

Over his 20 years of experience, Nazzal gained practical experience in frontline operational management, workforce development, and guest relations, all essential components of successful hotel operations in a competitive hospitality environment.

His professional journey reflects a deep understanding of both the operational and human dimensions of hospitality management. Nazzal has been recognised for his commitment to enhancing operational processes and for fostering a collaborative culture that prioritises guest satisfaction and team engagement.

Moutaz Nazzal, Group Director of Hotel Operations, GEWAN Hotels and Resorts, commented: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility with GEWAN Hotels and Resorts at a significant moment in the Group’s development. Hospitality operations are built on disciplined execution, attention to detail, and a relentless focus on the guest experience. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated teams to strengthen operational performance, enhance service standards, and support the Group’s long-term strategic direction.”

Nazzal’s leadership remit will also encompass the standardisation of operating procedures across properties, optimisation of cross-departmental coordination, and reinforcement of performance monitoring systems to ensure consistent delivery of world-class hospitality services. His appointment reflects GEWAN Hotels and Resorts’ ongoing efforts to enhance governance structures and professional competencies at all levels of the organisation.

The addition of Nazzal to the executive leadership team underscores the Group’s focus on building robust operational leadership aligned with global hospitality benchmarks and ensuring that operational frameworks support both current service excellence and future growth.

About Gewan Hotels & Resorts

Gewan Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to leading the hospitality sector and inspiring others by consistently providing exceptional hotel services. The company offers memorable experiences, and it strives to satisfy customers, guests, associates, partners, and owners by exceeding targeted goals. Focusing on diverse market segments, Gewan Hotels and Resorts is one of the industry's strongest independent hotel management companies.