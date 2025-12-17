DUBAI, United Arab Emirates-- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Protectt.ai, a leading AI & Behaviour driven Mobile App Security & Fraud Control platform, strengthened its Middle East & Africa presence with the appointment of Pushkar Singh as Country Head, MEA. This appointment marks a key milestone in Protectt.ai’s growth strategy as enterprises across MEA, particularly in UAE, accelerate their efforts to secure mobile-first digital experiences amid rising cyber threats.

With over 22 years of leadership experience spanning consulting, BFSI, government sectors and UAE’s technology ecosystem, Pushkar brings a strong track record in driving large-scale digital initiatives across the region. From Dubai, he will spearhead Protectt.ai’s MEA growth, aligning global vision with local needs, driving enterprise engagements, and strengthening thought leadership.

As digital adoption intensifies across BFSI services in region, organizations are focused on securing their mobile ecosystems and emerging AI-driven operations. Protectt.ai addresses these demands through its two specialized AI & Behaviour driven platforms:

AI-native Mobile App Security Platform delivering advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and AI-led Behaviour Monitoring to help organizations deliver secure, compliant, and trustworthy mobile app experiences at scale.

delivering advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and AI-led Behaviour Monitoring to help organizations deliver secure, compliant, and trustworthy mobile app experiences at scale. Agentic AI Security Platform providing AI Red Teaming, continuous AI Runtime Security, and autonomous safeguards to secure enterprise-grade Agentic AI systems.

The establishment of Protectt.ai’s leadership base in UAE is aimed at accelerating enterprise-level adoption of new-age digital security, fostering customer trust, driving operational stability, and securing long-term, sustainable success for the business across MEA.

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai, said, “The UAE is at the global forefront of digital transformation, requiring an unparalleled level of digital security and resilience. Protectt.ai is aligning with UAE's national drive for cyber excellence and secure digital governance. We are committed to investing in local talent and leveraging Pushkar Singh's leadership to co-develop cutting-edge security solutions. Pushkar’s deep experience and strong market relationships will be instrumental in advancing our mission of securing critical Mobile Apps and AI agents across the MEA region.”

Pushkar Singh, Country Head – MEA, added, “Enterprises across the MEA and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are scaling mobile-first and AI capabilities in their user journeys that demand real-time resilience, visibility, and risk intelligence. Protectt.ai’s AI-native security stack brings a pragmatic, modern approach to securing these ecosystems. I’m excited to collaborate with customers, regulators, and partners to secure digital experiences across the region.”

