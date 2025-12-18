Dubai, UAE: Three UAE-based maritime leaders have been included in the 2025 Lloyd’s List Top 100 Most Influential People in Shipping, an annual list that highlights individuals whose decisions and leadership guide the direction of the global maritime industry.

This year’s recognition lands at a moment when the UAE is doubling down on trade facilitation, maritime digitalisation, and industry readiness for tighter global compliance and decarbonisation demands, aligned with national transformation priorities including “We the UAE 2031”.

The UAE-based leaders featured this year are:

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World

Noted by Lloyd’s List for his longstanding presence in the rankings and for guiding DP World’s growth into a global supply chain player. Lloyd’s List also points to DP World’s continued global expansion and its ability to capitalise on new trade opportunities.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, ADNOC Logistics and Services

Highlighted for delivering strong fleet and revenue growth during a year of major expansion for ADNOC L&S. The publication also refers to his leadership during the company’s best financial period to date and its position as one of the largest energy-transporting fleets.

Dr. Anil Sharma, GMS and Lila Global

Lloyd’s List describes Dr. Sharma as a central figure in the global effort to raise ship recycling standards in line with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. The publication highlights his support for South Asian yards on compliance and his wider industry training initiatives.

The Lloyd’s List Top 100 offers an external view of how UAE-based leaders are being acknowledged in areas that matter for economic performance and supply chain resilience. This year’s UAE representation spans three parts of the maritime economy:

Ports and logistics, where decisions shape freight efficiency and connectivity

Energy shipping and marine services, where capabilities influence transport reliability

Vessel lifecycle practices, where compliance and responsible outcomes are vital for regulators, owners and financial institutions

“It is encouraging to see UAE-based maritime leaders recognised in a global industry benchmark like the Lloyd’s List Top 100,” said Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder and CEO of GMS and Lila Global. “It reflects the UAE’s position as a key base for maritime decision-making across ports, logistics and energy transportation, and it reinforces the country’s role in shaping how global shipping performs.”

The full Lloyd’s List One Hundred People 2025 is available at: https://www.lloydslist.com/one-hundred-edition-sixteen/digital-edition