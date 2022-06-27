Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments, the new four-star hotel property in Dubai Green Community – Dubai Investment Park, has announced the appointment of Malik Meziane as General Manager of the hotel.

Malik brings a wealth of hospitality experience working in Europe and the Middle East for various hospitality brands including Radisson Blu and Montgomerie with key accomplishments such as receiving the Gold Medal award of Professional Merit at the Foro-Europa – Madrid in 2001 and launching various business ventures and gastronomic concepts.

Commenting on his appointment, Malik Meziane stated: “I am honored to join Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments. The hotel is a new milestone set to become a preferred destination in Dubai Green Community and I look forward to achieving the highest levels of success for the property and enhancing guests’ satisfaction”.

The ultimate destination in the city, encompassing 165 rooms and 43 apartments of one and two bedrooms, Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments features quintessential arabesque interiors overlooking a picturesque lake, with multipurpose indoor and outdoor areas for social gatherings, nestled within a unique, self-contained mixed use community and adjacent to a newly refurbished market style shopping center.

Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments offers a choice of dining options including an international all-day dining restaurant, lake side pool bar and Neighborhood, an authentic gastro-pub. It also provides banquet spaces with a private entrance, a large outdoor terrace to host special events and outdoor receptions, and five event rooms. Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments is located near three championship golf courses within a 15-minute drive to District 2020 site, and a 20-minute drive from Al Maktoum International Airport.

