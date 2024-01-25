Modena: – Luca Delfino has been appointed Maserati’s new global Chief Commercial Officer. Following the announcement of the arrival of the new global Chief Marketing Officer at the beginning of January, the House of the Trident now welcomes the Italian manager to his new role, after serving as Managing Director for the EMEA Region for nearly three years.

Luca Delfino is a well-known figure within the Modena-based company: he joined the Italian luxury brand in 2007 as Aftersales Business Manager for the Middle East, Africa, and European Markets. Over the years, he has built a successful career, having the opportunity to hold several crucial roles with increasing levels of responsibility.

Thanks to his varied professional experience, he also had the opportunity to dive deep into several different markets of the brand, getting to know the global business landscape and enhancing the company’s rich expertise while holding significant positions that have contributed to the growth and expansion of the Italian manufacturer’s position within the luxury automotive landscape.

His in-depth knowledge of the automotive sector and the Maserati Brand has been showcased by a remarkable path that includes the following roles: Regional Aftersales Manager Middle East/Africa, After Sales Director USA/Canada, General Manager Middle East & Africa, Sales and Product Director Middle East, APAC, Africa & India, Managing Director Asia Pacific (without China), as well as Head of Global Personalization “Fuoriserie” and Classic “Classiche” programs.

With this new addition, the Maserati Leadership team can now count on a valuable, seasoned resource to tackle the important changes of the Brand’s new era of electrification.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: "Luca is one of us and we have had the chance to work with him closely these past years, and have appreciated his growth and many contributions. He was the natural choice for this significant role. As part of the Brand Leadership Team, he will play a crucial role in contributing to Maserati’s success during these challenging and exciting times for our industry.”

Luca Delfino, Maserati CCO: “Maserati is my family, and I am very pleased to have been appointed to such a role of responsibility and prestige for a manager. Over the past seventeen years, I have grown up within the Italian company and have had the opportunity to also represent the Brand around the world in different roles and in various markets. This new commitment means a new challenge for me, and I am grateful to the Brand for once again putting its trust in me as we usher in a new era.”

