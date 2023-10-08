Muscat: Driving the journey of excellence and setting new benchmarks in the insurance industry, Liva Insurance CEO, Hanaa Al Hinai was recently honored with the title ‘Insurance CEO of the Year’ at Alam al Iktisaad Awards 2023. This prestigious accolade reflects the company's continuous efforts to redefine insurance solutions and achieve a paradigm shift in the insurance industry in the Sultanate of Oman.

Held under the auspice of His Highness Sayyid Malik bin Shihab Al Said, in the presence of business leaders, dignitaries, and key decision-makers from a cross-section of the industry, the Alam al Iktisaad Awards felicitated the best-performing Omani companies who drive a catalyst change in the nation’s economy and distinguished achievements.

On this occasion, Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Liva Insurance said, “We are delighted to have been conferred with this prestigious accolade. It is a testament to the entire team’s effort and dedication to successfully achieving the company’s strategic goals. We focus on our strategic plan on developing competencies, enhancing innovation, and an insightful future outlook, which has paved the way for us to maintain an outstanding record of growth and excellence. At Liva, we strongly believe that our clients are the key growth drive for the company, and we are relentlessly working on catering to the needs and aspirations of our client base by offering innovative insurance services and products. With the vision of creating a fully integrated multi-line insurance powerhouse in the region, we are steadfast to spearhead the development of the insurance industry of the nation.”

Hanaa's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication inspired her team to successfully complete the integration of the two largest insurers propelling Liva to become a prominent force in the insurance sector. She played a pivotal role in leading the company's strategy with efficiency by balancing corporate objectives and cadres skills, ensuring to reach new heights in the Sultanate’s insurance sector. Guided by the insightful vision of its CEO, Liva experienced remarkable growth with this merger.

It is worth mentioning that Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC). Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

About Liva Insurance

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over 80 years, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

Liva brings together six entities: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

For more PR information, please contact:

Aisha Al Balushi

Senior PR & Communication Specialist

​​​​​​Adventz for Marketing & Media

Email: aisha@adventz.net